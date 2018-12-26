Morehouse scores 28 as Zeeland East defeats Forest Hills Eastern

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- It was a big afternoon for Zeeland East senior, Meg Morehouse as she put up a game-high 28 points to help lead the Chix to a 50-34 win over Forest Hills Eastern on Wednesday afternoon.
