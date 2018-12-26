Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

Oakridge comes back to defeat Cedar Springs, 53-51

Posted 11:00 PM, December 26, 2018

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- Despite trailing most of the game, Oakridge found a way to defeat Cedar Springs, 53-51 on Wednesday evening at Cornerstone University. TJ Ruel added a game-high 20 points as Oakridge now advances to face Forest Hills Eastern on Saturday in the Holiday Tournament championship.

