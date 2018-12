Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- The parents of Jared Chance are out on bond following a probable cause hearing for accessory after the fact and lying in the investigation of their son's crimes.

Jared Chance, their son, is accused of dismembering a body and concealing the death of a Kalamazoo woman, Ashley Young.

Barbara and James Chance standing are expected back in court January 10th for a preliminary hearing where we will likely hear more about the case against them then.