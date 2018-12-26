Sadie Knee helps lead Forest Hills Northern over Grand Rapids Christian

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- Forest Hills Northern was tested by Grand Rapids Christian as the two teams were tied 25-25 at halftime. However, in the second half especially, Huskies senior Sadie Knee helped carry her team with a game-high 20 points, helping to lead Forest Hills Northern over Grand Rapids Christian, 58-44 the final.

"Humble and hungry, that's our team motto," Sadie Knee said, "that's what we did, we came out and we weren't winning at first, so we had to dig back up. We were just disciplined."

"Christian's record doesn't indicate how good they are," Huskies head coach Jim Sprague stated, "I knew they were going to come out tough and they did. It's tough having a game the day after Christams but they were a terrific test for us and we were fortunate to come out on top that's for sure."

Forest Hills Northern improves to 5-0 on the season.