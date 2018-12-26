The American Cancer Society’s Hope Lodge

Posted 12:35 PM, December 26, 2018, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Those going through  chemo or radiation are able to utilize the comforts and care offered at the American Cancer Society's Hope Lodge in Grand Rapids. A staffer from Hope Lodge joined us in studio to tell us more.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s