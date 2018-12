CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. – An Ottawa County woman suffered serious burns in an accident Christmas day.

The incident happened about 4:00 p.m. in the 22000 block of 24th Avenue, according to Ottawa County deputies.

Investigators say that the 68-year-old woman accidentally dropped a cigarette on her robe and it caught fire. The woman has limited mobility issues. Her husband put out the fire.

The woman was taken to Spectrum Butterworth hospital with serious injuries.