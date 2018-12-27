Couple arrested with 19 different forms of identification

Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

SPRINGFIELD, Mich. – Calhoun County Sheriff’s detectives have two people in custody after they were found with nearly 20 different identifications.

Deputies stopped a vehicle Wednesday morning at about 6:30 a.m. on Jackson Street near Lenon Street in Springfield, Michigan on a traffic violation. During the stop, deputies found several identifications that did not belong to the man and woman who were in the vehicle. After detectives got a search warrant, they found 19 different identifications from six different states, including Michigan, as well as stolen checks from eight different people in five different West Michigan counties.

The man in the vehicle, a 42-year-old from Dowling, was on parole for Receiving/Concealing Stolen Property, Burglary, Possession with Intent to Deliver Cocaine and Possession of a Firearm. The woman in the vehicle, a 33-year-old from Plainwell, was on probation for Welfare Fraud.  Both were taken to the Calhoun County Jail.

Detectives and the prosecutor are working with multiple agencies to develop official charges.

 

