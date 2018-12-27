× Dad spends Christmas flying with flight attendant daughter

(FOX NEWS) — When one dad found out his daughter had to work during the holidays, he certainly wasn’t going to let her fly solo.

Pierce Vaughan is a flight attendant for Delta and like some she had to work over Christmas.

Her dad Hal did what he had to do to be with her, hopping on all her Christmas eve and Christmas day flights.

Mike levy sat next to Hal on one of the journeys documenting it all.

In total, Vaughan says her dad completed six flights, adding that he used her family benefits through Delta to book them including one from Florida to Michigan was even in first class.

This family moment was certainly a heartwarming Christmas miracle miles high in the sky.