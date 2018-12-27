Forest Hills Central girls get by Rockford, 45-37

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- In the Blue Division championship game on Thursday afternoon, the Forest Hills Central girls were able to pull away from Rockford for a 45-37 win. Claire Baguley had a game-high 20 points for the Rangers while freshman Theryn Hallock added 12.
