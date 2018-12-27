Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

Forest Hills Northern improves to 6-0 with win over Northpointe Christian

Posted 11:08 PM, December 27, 2018

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- Forest Hills Northern improved to 6-0 with an 82-72 win over Northpointe Christian on Thursday evening. Trent Summerfield had 14 points, nine assists and nine rebounds in the victory.

"It's definitely a big game for us, they have same street as us, the battle of Leonard," Summerfield said, "it's good to come out and get the win, it's tough coming off of a break. We've just been sharing the ball, we had 19 assists on 31 or 32 buckets today, we're sharing the rock, everyone is shooting it well so we're looking good."

The Huskies will take on Hudsonville on Saturday night at 8 pm at Cornerstone University.

