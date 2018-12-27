× Gov. Snyder signs cyber-bullying bill into law

LANSING, Mich. — Cyberbullying is now a crime in Michigan.

Governor Rick Snyder signed Public Act 457 into law on Thursday. He says in a news release, “With this bill, we are sending a message that bullying of any kind is not tolerated in Michigan.”

The legislation was sponsored by Republican State Rep. Peter Lucido. It will hold people accountable for using the anonymity of the Internet to bully or shame someone, according to the Governor’s Office.

Snyder pointed out, “Cyberbullying can cause just as much trauma as traditional bullying so it’s important that it be considered a crime.”

Other bills signed into law by Governor Snyder on Thursday:

SB 40, sponsored by state Sen. Dale Zorn, expands the definition of a “qualified new job” to include out-of-state residents employed by a company located in a county that borders another state or country. The bill is now PA 458 of 2018.

SB 209, sponsored by state Sen. Coleman Young II, designates a portion of highway M-10 in Wayne County as “Sergeant Collin Rose Memorial Highway”. The bill is now PA 459 of 2018.

SB 361, sponsored by state Sen. Darwin Booher, allows certain groups of businesses to file corporate income tax as a single entity. The bill is now PA 460 of 2018.

SB 416, sponsored by state Sen. Tory Rocca, allows for the adoption of certain animals used in fighting operations. The bill is now PA 461 of 2018.

SB 455, sponsored by state Sen. Ian Conyers, provides for the recommendation of a treasurer to a local public entity of one or more financial institutions as depositories of public money. The bill is now PA 462 of 2018.

Senate Bill 541, sponsored by state Sen. Mike Shirkey, would create a license for dental therapists in Michigan to provide dental services under certain circumstances. The bill is now PA 463 of 2018.

SB 703, sponsored by state Sen. Wayne Schmidt, revises the Convention and Tourism Promotion Act to add language relating to state board meetings and annual marketing plans. The bill is now PA 464 of 2018.

SB 704, sponsored by state Sen. Wayne Schmidt, makes changes to the Regional Convention and Tourism Promotion Act. The bill is now PA 465 of 2018.

SB 705, sponsored by state Sen. Wayne Schmidt, makes changes to the Regional Tourism Marketing Act. The bill is now PA 466 of 2018.

Senate Bill 882, sponsored by state Sen. David Knezek, provides an exemption in the Open Meetings Act for school boards when discussing preventive security planning. The bill is now PA 467 of 2018.

SB 917, sponsored by state Sen. Peter MacGregor, revises the list of public safety officials included as those not to be interfered with as it relates to the use of unmanned aerial systems. The bill is now PA 468 of 2018.

SB 922, sponsored by state Sen. Darwin Booher, creates sentencing guidelines for using an unmanned aircraft in a manner that interferes with the operations of a key facility. The bill is now PA 469 of 2018.

SB 940, sponsored by state Sen. Curtis Hertel, names a portion of US-127 as the “Trooper Craig Scott Memorial Highway”. The bill is now PA 470 of 2018.

SB 995, sponsored by state Sen. Mike Green, clarifies language on membership and duties of the Wetland Mitigation Board. The bill is now PA 471 of 2018.

SB 1094, sponsored by state Sen. Jim Stamas, makes the Ladies Professional Golf Association Champions Tournament eligible for a national sporting event liquor license. The bill is now PA 472 of 2018.

SB 1116, sponsored by state Sen. Goeff Hansen, establishes the Local Road Improvement Grant program. The bill is now PA 473 of 2018.

SB 1130, sponsored by state Sen. Jim Stamas, modifies agricultural processing facility requirements as they relate to renaissance zones. The bill is now PA 474 of 2018.

SB 1132, sponsored by state Sen. Arlan Meekhof, names a portion of I-196 in Holland as “Marine Daniel Price Memorial Highway”. The bill is now PA 475 of 2018.

SB 1137, sponsored by state Sen. Ian Conyers, designates a portion of M-10 as the “Violet T. Lewis Memorial Highway”. The bill is now PA 476 of 2018.

SB 1199, sponsored by state Sen. Jim Stamas, modifies the hard cap issue date deadline for mandatory public employee contribution to employer-provided health care benefits. The bill is now PA 477 of 2018.

SB 1207, sponsored by state Sen. Ken Horn, allows for limits on the required costs for accessibility routes when making alterations to existing buildings. The bill is now PA 478 of 2018.

SB 1219, sponsored by state Sen. Tory Rocca, expands the Michigan Liquor Control Code to allow for the sale of alcoholic beverages at university conference centers. The bill is now PA 479 of 2018.

SBs 1222-1223, sponsored by state Sen. Mike Nofs, modify the reimbursement formula for tax increment revenues lost as a result of certain personal property tax exemptions. The bills are now PA 480 and 481 of 2018.

SB 1225, sponsored by state Sen. Mike Shirkey, allows for retirees to work in custodial, food or transportation services as an independent contractor at a reporting unit without forfeiting retirement allowances. The bill is now PA 482 of 2018.

SB 1231, sponsored by state Sen. Peter MacGregor, eliminates sunset provisions related to pilot programs for child welfare and juvenile justice services. The bills are now PA 483 of 2018.

SB 1235, sponsored by state Sen. Peter MacGregor, modifies requirements for establishing a special assessment district for police and fire services. The bill is now PA 484 of 2018.

SB 1261, sponsored by state Sen. Adam Hollier, sets up procedures for accommodations for the absence of members of a public body at public meetings. The bill is now PA 485 of 2018.

HB 4134, sponsored by state Rep. Ed Canfield, prohibits continuing certification requirements for physicians as a basis for license or renewal or for hospital admitting privileges. The bill is now PA 486 of 2018.

HB 4135, sponsored by state Rep. Ed Canfield, prohibits an insurer or health maintenance organization from requiring physicians to hold certain certifications before paying or reimbursing claims unless specifically required for licensure. The bill is now PA 487 of 2018.

HB 4779, sponsored by state Rep. Robert Kosowski, provides for uniform electronic legal material. The bill is now PA 488 of 2018.

HBs 5121 and 5122, sponsored by state Reps. Jim Runestad and Pam Hornberger, respectively, codify existing Department of Health and Human Services policies and practices of providing rights to children placed in foster care. The bills are now PAs 489 and 490 of 2018.

HB 5362, sponsored by state Rep. Peter Lucido, modifies the information required in a certificate of trust. The bill is now PA 491 of 2018.

HB 5398, sponsored by state Rep. Peter Lucido, allows the use of a certificate of trust for a trust that affects real property. The bill is now PA 492 of 2018.

House Bills 5955-5965, sponsored by state Reps. James Lower (5955-5956), Triston Cole (5957), Thomas Albert (5958-5859), Jason Wentworth (5960-5961), Lee Chatfield (5962), Jim Lilly (5963), and Julie Calley (5964-5965), limit the ability of local entities to impose licensing requirements on certain occupations. The bills are now PAs 493-503 of 2018.

HB 6421, sponsored by state Rep. Klint Kesto, requires the Secretary of State to forward a digitized photograph of an applicant for a state registry identification card to the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs. The bill is now PA 504 of 2018.