Grand Rapids Catholic Central girls rebound with 54-32 win over Wayland

Posted 6:54 PM, December 27, 2018

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- After a tough loss to Northview last week, the Grand Rapids Catholic Central girls basketball team was able to bounce back with a 54-32 win over Wayland on Thursday afternoon.

"Tonight was kind of a break through for us," Cougar head coach, Colleen Nagel stated, "last game we hit rock bottom, so I guess the only way to go was up but tonight was good, it was more of a team effort."

Catholic Central guard Shonyah Hawkins had a game-high 19 points to help put the Wildcats away.

"We just came back from a tough loss against Northview last week Friday," Hawkins said. "We just wanted to come out and show people that we are better than what we played like last week."

The Cougars improve to 4-2 overall on the season.

