MUSKEGON, Mich -- Marcus Haveman had 15 points while Kobe Bufkin added 18 points in Grand Rapids Christian's 59-48 win over Mona Shores at Reeths-Puffer high school.

"I'm happy with where we're at," Eagles head coach Eric Taylor said, "if you had told me we'd be 5-1 heading into conference play I probably would have questioned that."