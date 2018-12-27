Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

Legionella bacteria detected in water at Pennock Hospital in Hastings

Posted 1:21 PM, December 27, 2018, by , Updated at 01:24PM, December 27, 2018

HASTINGS, Mich. – County health officials say that the bacteria that causes Legionnaire’s Disease has been detected in the water supply at Spectrum Health Pennock Hospital in Hastings.

In a press release, county officials say that there have been two cases of Legionnaire’s Disease at the hospital, with the most recent being identified in November. On December 18, hospital staff sampled the water supply at various locations around the facility. The hospital reported positive results for the Legionella bacteria to the Barry-Eaton District Health Department on Wednesday, December 26.

It is unknown if the two recent cases of Legionnaire’s Disease at the hospital is connected to the Legionella found in the water supply.

Health department officials say that Legionnaire’s Disease is a type of pneumonia or lung infection. It has about a 10% fatality rate and most people infected need to be hospitalized and treated with antibiotics. It cannot be spread from person to person, but is spread by breathing in water droplets that contain the Legionella bacteria.

The Legionella bacteria is most often found in manmade water systems, like those found in hospitals.

We’ll have more details when they become available.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

2 comments