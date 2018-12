× Man found dead behind Portage business identified

PORTAGE, Mich. – Police have identified the man found dead in back of a Portage business on Wednesday.

Police say Ronald David James, 51, was found dead on the loading dock of the Pep Boys on Westnedge Avenue early Wednesday morning. No foul play is suspected.

Police say that an official cause of death won’t be determined until after an autopsy.

James had been homeless.