Man hurt when van crashes into the back of tanker truck

December 27, 2018

FERRYSBURG, Mich. — Deputies say a man suffered life-threatening injuries after his van struck the back of the trailer of a tanker truck Thursday morning.

It happened around 7:45 a.m. along 174th Avenue and Dogwood Drive in Ferrysburg.

According to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, the driver of the tanker was outside the truck working on it when the crash happened.

Police the 31-year-old man driving the van was taken to the hospital with critical, life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is unknown and still under investigation.

The 61-year-old driver of the tanker truck was not hurt.

