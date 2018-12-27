Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for December 27

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. Don't just toss that Christmas tree out to the curb, there are a few places that will recycle it. The Grand Rapids Christmas Tree Collection Program is available now through February 1.

People can drop off the trees at Riverside, Mackay-Jaycees, Lincoln, and Huff Parks. However, the city also offers curbside pickup, as long as it has a purple yard-waste tag.

The tag costs $2.50, and can be purchased at Grand Rapids City Hall during regular business hours, or at hardware stores like Lowe's or Home Depot.

For more information, go to the city's website.

2. Gas prices are dropping as low as $1.71 in Zeeland and under or right around $2 throughout West Michigan. That's about 50 cents cheaper than this time last year.

Economists say a volatile market has helped fuel gas prices. However Patrick Dehaan with Gas Buddy says these prices won't last much longer, so be sure to fill up!

3. Have something to take back? Unless you're also grabbing some deep discounts, t he Smart Shopper is advising you to wait!

Retailers say the first few days after Christmas are often their busiest days for returns. So yes, many people will be waiting in lines.

Retailers across the country usually slash their prices after Christmas in order to get rid of excess merchandise.

The sales can attract bargain hunters who ware already stocking up for next year.

4. The December 25th Mega Millions jackpot was not gifted to anyone this year.

The jackpot was estimated around $320 million, and is the largest ever on Christmas Day.

It's also the fourth time its ever happened in its 16 year history. The next drawing is Friday, at an estimated $348 million.

5. Want to travel the world for free without spending a dime? A company is offering a position that will give people the opportunity to do just that.

But applicants better hurry, but there's only a few days left to apply.

Travel startup Noken is looking for a new CEO they say will travel the world while creating content and interacting with the Noken community.

The company will apparently pay for three trips to Iceland, Portugal and Japan across three years.

Among the requirements are the ability to get out of the comfort zone, as well as a knack for travel, photography, and Instagram.

To apply, just take five iconic shots around their hometown, post them to Instagram, and be sure to tag Noken.

They are accepting apps until December 30.