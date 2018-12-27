Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

Muskegon improves to 2-1 overall with late 53-51 win over East Kentwood

Posted 11:04 PM, December 27, 2018, by

MUSKEGON, Mich -- After a slow early start, Muskegon would rally for a 53-51 win over East Kentwood in the Hall of Fame Classic at Reeths-Puffer High School. The Falcons had a look at a three-quarters court heave but it didn't fall. The Big Reds improve to 2-1 on the new season.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s