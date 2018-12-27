Muskegon improves to 2-1 overall with late 53-51 win over East Kentwood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUSKEGON, Mich -- After a slow early start, Muskegon would rally for a 53-51 win over East Kentwood in the Hall of Fame Classic at Reeths-Puffer High School. The Falcons had a look at a three-quarters court heave but it didn't fall. The Big Reds improve to 2-1 on the new season.