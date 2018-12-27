Oshtemo Twp state rep. Iden to chair new House Ways & Means panel

LANSING, Mich. — State Representative Brandt Iden of Oshtemo Township will chair the newly-created House Ways & Means Committee when the new year begins.

The state panel is one of four committees that will advance bills to the House floor concerning such topics as tax policy, regulatory reform and commerce.

Iden begins his third term representing the 61st Michigan House District, which includes part of Kalamazoo County, Oshtemo Township, part of Portage, Prairie Ronde Township, Schoolcraft Township and Texas Township.

“I am honored to be appointed to this position and to serve Michigan in this way,” says Iden in a news-release statement. “We want to ensure that policies have been fully discussed and debated, and that various perspectives are accounted for.

“The people of Michigan deserve a state House that will deliver on top priorities, and will move Michigan forward into the new decade.”

Iden chaired the House Regulatory Reform Committee during the 2017-18 legislative session. He has served on House committees for Commerce and Trade, Oversight, Communications and Technology, Tax, and Workforce and Talent Development.