Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

Reeths-Puffer gets home win over West Ottawa

Posted 11:04 PM, December 27, 2018, by

MUSKEGON, Mich -- Reeths-Puffer improved to 6-1 overall on the season with the 49-43 win over West Ottawa on Thursday evening in the Hall of Fame Classic.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s