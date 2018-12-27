GRPD: Driver strikes multiple cars, arrested, ends up in hospital

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The Grand Rapids Police say a man whose car allegedly struck several other vehicles late Thursday afternoon is hospitalized.

Sergeant Cathy Williams says the 30-year-old man was arrested at Burton Street and Buchanan Avenue, and then taken to a hospital where he underwent surgery for injuries “not believed to be life-threatening.”

However, police say the man’s injuries were more serious than any of the people whose vehicles were struck. GRPD says at least three other people required medical attention for relatively minor injuries.

The first vehicle was struck on U.S.-131 near Franklin Street sometime before 3 p.m., and the last accident was at Burton Street and Buchanan Avenue. Investigators say they’re unsure if any other crashes occurred between those two incidents.

In a news release, the GRPD says: ” While the Michigan State Police was enroute to (the freeway) crash, one of the drivers left the scene, leaving behind a trail of 911 calls due to his erratic behavior. The calls led us to the Saint Mary’s Hospital Emergency drive where the suspect had briefly parked before

driving over their curbs. Grand Rapids officers were able to catch up to the fleeing vehicle near Buchanan Av SW and Hall St SW, where they tried to initiate a traffic stop. The driver of that vehicle then sped away from police just before causing a serious accident at the intersection of Buchanan Av SW and Burton St SW.”

Sergeant Williams tells FOX 17, “I not know who the registered owner of the vehicle is.” She says it wasn’t driveable after the last crash, and police were on the scene right away.

GRPD says there was no struggle as the man was taken into custody, and then taken to the hospital for unspecified injuries.

The intersection of Burton Street/Buchanan Avenue was shut down for nearly an hour, while traffic was rerouted.

“It is believed that alcohol was a factor in this crash,” say police. “Investigators will meet with the Kent County Prosecutor’s Office to determine future charges” (after the man is released from the hospital).

Any witnesses to the suspect’s alleged erratic driving or one of the accidents should contact the Grand Rapids Police Department Traffic Unit (unless you already have): 616-456-3400.