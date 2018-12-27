Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

Surveillance photos released in Kentwood gas station robbery

Posted 8:58 AM, December 27, 2018, by

KENTWOOD, Mich. – Police have released surveillance photos from an armed robbery that happened Christmas night.

The robbery happened at the Shell Gas Station at 28th Street and East Paris Avenue at about 7:40 p.m. One suspect was armed with a long gun. Both suspects were wearing masks.

The suspect with the gun was wearing a black Big Baller Brand hooded sweatshirt. The other suspect was wearing a black puffy coat with a black hooded sweatshirt.

Photo Gallery

The robbers got away with an undisclosed amount of cash. No one was injured.

Anyone with information should call Kentwood Police at 616-698-8580 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

