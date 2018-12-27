Suspect arrested in Battle Creek armed robbery

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. – Police in Battle Creek have arrested a man for an armed robbery Thursday morning.

Police say they were called to an armed robbery in the 500 block of Capital SW at about 8:00 a.m. A witness told police a man entered the store, selected an item from the shelves and then approached the cashier. Once the cash register was open, the man pulled out a handgun and reached over the counter and grabbed cash.

At about 8:15 a.m. officers in the area spotted the suspect and after a short foot chase, they took him into custody. He is currently in jail on a charge of Armed Robbery. His identity has not yet been released pending arraignment.