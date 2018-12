Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTON SHORES, Mich. -- The search is on for a suspect accused of shooting a Norton Shores man with a crossbow in his own driveway.

Police say it happened Wednesday night around 9:30 p.m. in the 3100 block of Leon Street in Norton Shores.

The victim, a 20-year-old man, died from his injuries.

Investigators are calling the man's death suspicious and are now asking for any tips.

If you know anything, call police.