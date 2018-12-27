What’s On: Final week of NFL schedule has changes, doubleheaders for all!

FOX 17 – The last Sunday of 2018 will feature plenty of football.
Every game of Week 17 gets played on Sunday this week. Most games were scheduled for the 1:00 p.m. start time, but then as playoff implications developed, several games were switched this past week. These games all switched to 4:00 p.m. starts:
- Philadelphia Eagles vs. Washington Redskins
- Chicago Bears vs. Minnesota Vikings
- Cincinnati Bengals vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
- Cleveland Browns vs. Baltimore Ravens
- Oakland Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs
Also, the Indianapolis Colts vs. Tennessee Titans game was moved to the 8:00 p.m. NBC game.
And, as a Christmas bonus, without a Thursday, Saturday, or Monday night game, both Fox and CBS get doubleheaders on Sunday. Here on FOX 17, we’ll have our weekly date with the Detroit Lions playing the Green Bay Packers at 1:00 p.m. and the Chicago Bears and the Minnesota Vikings at 4:25 p.m. The CBS doubleheader for our market is the New York Jets playing the New England Patriots at 1:00 p.m. and the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens at 4:00 p.m.
And then, on to the playoffs.
Thanks again to 506sports.com for publishing a NFL coverage map every week, which is the main source for these weekly articles! Follow them on Twitter for broadcast news and schedules throughout the year for other sports.