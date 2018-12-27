Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

What’s On: Final week of NFL schedule has changes, doubleheaders for all!

FOX 17 – The last Sunday of 2018 will feature plenty of football.

Every game of Week 17 gets played on Sunday this week. Most games were scheduled for the 1:00 p.m. start time, but then as playoff implications developed, several games were switched this past week.  These games all switched to 4:00 p.m. starts:

  • Philadelphia Eagles vs. Washington Redskins
  • Chicago Bears vs. Minnesota Vikings
  • Cincinnati Bengals vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
  • Cleveland Browns vs. Baltimore Ravens
  • Oakland Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Also, the Indianapolis Colts vs. Tennessee Titans game was moved to the 8:00 p.m. NBC game.

And, as a Christmas bonus, without a Thursday, Saturday, or Monday night game, both Fox and CBS get doubleheaders on Sunday.  Here on FOX 17, we’ll have our weekly date with the Detroit Lions playing the Green Bay Packers at 1:00 p.m. and the Chicago Bears and the Minnesota Vikings at 4:25 p.m.  The CBS doubleheader for our market is the New York Jets playing the New England Patriots at 1:00 p.m. and the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens at 4:00 p.m.

And then, on to the playoffs.

Thanks again to 506sports.com for publishing a NFL coverage map every week, which is the main source for these weekly articles!  Follow them on Twitter for broadcast news and schedules throughout the year for other sports.

