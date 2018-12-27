What’s On: Final week of NFL schedule has changes, doubleheaders for all!

FOX 17 – The last Sunday of 2018 will feature plenty of football.

Every game of Week 17 gets played on Sunday this week. Most games were scheduled for the 1:00 p.m. start time, but then as playoff implications developed, several games were switched this past week. These games all switched to 4:00 p.m. starts:

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Washington Redskins

Chicago Bears vs. Minnesota Vikings

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Cleveland Browns vs. Baltimore Ravens

Oakland Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Also, the Indianapolis Colts vs. Tennessee Titans game was moved to the 8:00 p.m. NBC game.

And, as a Christmas bonus, without a Thursday, Saturday, or Monday night game, both Fox and CBS get doubleheaders on Sunday. Here on FOX 17, we’ll have our weekly date with the Detroit Lions playing the Green Bay Packers at 1:00 p.m. and the Chicago Bears and the Minnesota Vikings at 4:25 p.m. The CBS doubleheader for our market is the New York Jets playing the New England Patriots at 1:00 p.m. and the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens at 4:00 p.m.

And then, on to the playoffs.

Thanks again to 506sports.com for publishing a NFL coverage map every week, which is the main source for these weekly articles! Follow them on Twitter for broadcast news and schedules throughout the year for other sports.