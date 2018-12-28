Allendale pulls away from West Catholic to improve to 3-2

GRAND HAVEN, Mich -- It was an all Falcon matchup at Grand Haven high school between Allendale and West Catholic with Allendale pulling away in this one, 54-35 the final. They improve to 3-2 on the season.
