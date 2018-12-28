× Blogger finds way to make wine in the Instant Pot

FOX 17 – Many people received the Instant Pot as a Christmas gift and are currently experimenting with all the tasty things you can make. But one food blogger has come up with one very useful recipe.

He’s making wine.

Delish.com reports that David Murphy of New Jersey saw someone post a meme saying someone should try it. When he realized no one had, he set out to make it a reality.

Murphy told Munchies that he uses the “yogurt” function and then uses grape juice and other items to make his wine. He says it might not be top-shelf type stuff, but will suffice for many. To see the entire recipe, click here.