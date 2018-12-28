Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

Cannonsburg offering free season passes for first responders and military

This picture was taken Saturday morning at Cannonsburg.

BELMONT, Mich. — Cannonsburg Ski Area is offering free season passes for first responders and both active and reserved military members.

The ski resort says its their way of saying thank you to the community for its support and show gratefulness to our first responders and military members:

Cannonsburg  was established in 1965 has been a staple for the ski and snowboarding community in West Michigan, offering a variety of runs and lifts for beginner to advanced skiers and snowboarders, including one of the largest terrain park offerings in the Midwest.

Over the last couple of years, Cannonsburg has continued to expand into a four season area, offering zip lining, weddings, fall attractions, mountain biking, trail running, and corporate events.

