Cocktails & mocktails for your New Year’s Eve celebration

New Year’s Sparkler
- 1 oz Vodka
- 1½ oz pomegranate juice
- 3½ oz Pink Champagne
- Garnish with Raspberries on a Skewer
Shimmering Celebration Cocktail
- ¾ tsp edible pearl shimmer
- 12oz peach liqueur
- Stir at room temperature, add to ice shaker and shake well.
- Pour into martini glass and top with sparkling white wine.
Non-alcoholic New Year's Toast
- 4oz Sparkling Cider
- Rim with gold sprinkles
- Add Gummies Bears to a skewer for decoration.
