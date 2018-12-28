Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

Cocktails & mocktails for your New Year’s Eve celebration

Posted 11:50 AM, December 28, 2018, by , Updated at 11:49AM, December 28, 2018

New Year’s Sparkler

  • 1 oz Vodka
  • 1½ oz pomegranate juice
  • 3½ oz Pink Champagne
  • Garnish with Raspberries on a Skewer

Shimmering Celebration Cocktail

  • ¾ tsp edible pearl shimmer
  • 12oz peach liqueur
  • Stir at room temperature, add to ice shaker and shake well.
  • Pour into martini glass and top with sparkling white wine.

Non-alcoholic New Year's Toast

  • 4oz Sparkling Cider
  • Rim with gold sprinkles
  • Add Gummies Bears to a skewer for decoration.

Viewers will receive a discount when they use: FOX17 at checkout on www.originaltincup.com.

