Evie Doezema’s big day helps Grand Rapids Christian to win over FH Eastern

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- Evie Doezema continues to prove she's one of the best freshman in West Michigan and Friday afternoon was no exception. Doezema recorded 16 points and nine rebounds in the Eagles win over Forest Hills Eastern.

"Starting off this year was fun as a freshman, I have one other freshman with me [on the team], so I'm just trying my best and working hard for the team," Doezema said.

"Evie did a great job, a great job rebounding, on defense, great job keeping the ball high on offense," Christian head coach Crystal Strickland said, "but her teammates did a great job looking for her and getting her the ball in positions she could score."