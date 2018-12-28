Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

Freight train partially derails in downtown Kalamazoo; no injuries

Posted 11:19 PM, December 28, 2018, by , Updated at 11:32PM, December 28, 2018

KALAMAZOO, Mich.  — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is reporting no injuries after a freight train partially derailed late Friday night downtown.

It happened around 10:20 p.m. at the crossing near the West Michigan Ave/Kalamazoo Street intersection.

Kalamazoo DPS tells FOX 17 that representatives of the rail company that operates the train are on the scene. But there was no immediate indication which train it was. However, police say approximately six cars on the train partially tipped over.

“Originally, the rest of the train they were attached to were blocking the road at the train crossing,” says Kalamazoo DPS Lieutenant Michael Skurski. However, that portion of the train was removed from the roadway, which reopened before 11 p.m.

Evacauations were ordered in the immediate area, as a precaution only.

Kalamazoo DPS and the rail company are the only responding agencies, so far. An investigation will ensue.

