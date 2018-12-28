Gov. Snyder signs $500M in supplemental funding

LANSING, Mich. – Gov. Rick Snyder signed an investment plan of supplemental funding of more than $500 million that he says comes from increased revenue collections and lapsed funding from other state agencies.

Snyder also signed nearly 60 new measures Friday in one of his last days as governor.

Snyder also says that the state’s rainy-day fund has a balance of more than $1.1 billion.

In the supplemental funding signed today: