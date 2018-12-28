Gov. Snyder signs $500M in supplemental funding

LANSING, Mich. – Gov. Rick Snyder signed an investment plan of supplemental funding of more than $500 million that he says comes from increased revenue collections and lapsed funding from other state agencies.
Snyder also signed nearly 60 new measures Friday in one of his last days as governor.
Snyder also says that the state’s rainy-day fund has a balance of more than $1.1 billion.
In the supplemental funding signed today:
- $69 million from online sales tax will go to cleaning up more than 3,000 contaminated sites.
- $100 million more added to the rainy-day fund to improve Michigan’s credit rating.
- $43.1 million to military and judiciary retirement systems.
- $20 million to respond to and address PFAS contamination.
- $8 million for the Brandon Road lock and dam project to keep Asian carp out of Lake Michigan.
- $20 million for additional staff to reduce caseloads at Child Protective Services.
- $52 million for new construction at the Soo Locks and $4.5 million for the Mackinac Straits tunnel project.
- $100 million from online sales tax revenue for Michigan roads.
- $25 million for school safety grants.
- $18 million for education funding for at-risk youth.
- $1.5 million for First Robotics.
- $20 million for expansion of broadband in rural areas.