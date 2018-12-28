× Ionia jail inmate escapes; captured after jump in Grand River

IONIA, Mich. – An inmate at the Ionia County Jail escaped for a short time Friday afternoon, but is now in the hospital after jumping in the Grand River.

The Ionia County Sheriff says that Gabriel Neff, 28, escaped the jail about about 2:10 p.m. He ran south from the jail towards the river trail and eventually jumped into the Grand River. Several corrections officers, along with Ionia County deputies, Michigan State Police troopers and officers from Ionia Public Safety set up a perimeter in the area. Neff was captured without further incident at about 2:45 p.m.

Neff was taken to Ionia Sparrow Hospital for non-life threatening injuries from exposure in the river.

Neff had been in the jail on charges of carjacking, robbery and aggravated assault in May 2018. He will now likely be charged with escape and resisting and obstructing an officer.

How Neff escaped is under investigation.