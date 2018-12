× Jenison Boy Scouts collecting Christmas trees

JENISON, Mich. — If you are still looking for a good way to recycle your Christmas tree, a local boy scouts troop is asking for your help.

The Jenison Boy Scout Troop 354 is collecting trees Saturday morning from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. so they can recycle them and spread them back into nature.

It’s something they have done for the last few years.

You can drop off your tree at Sandy Hill Elementary on the corner of 20th & Baldwin in Jenison.