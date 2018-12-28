Police nab armed-robbery suspects during Kentwood traffic stop

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Police have booked three suspects in connection with an armed robbery that happened at an apartment in Alpine Township.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Department says the suspects – two men and a woman – were arrested during a traffic stop in Kentwood on December 27th. That was one day after a man reported being robbed while walking to his apartment on Alpenhorn Drive.

Investigators say the victim told them two men approached him, one who threatened him with a handgun. They demanded he give them his wallet, cellphone and credit cards. They took off after getting the items.

The next day, detectives took the two males suspects and a female into custody during the traffic stop. Police say some of the victim’s property – as well as a loaded handgun – were found in the car.

The suspects were locked up in the Kent County Jail after being booked on the armed-robbery charges. The Sheriff’s Office says the Kent County Prosecutor’s Office will review the case before deciding on possible formal charges to be read at arraignment.