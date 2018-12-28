Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

Kevin Spacey asks to skip Massachusetts court appearance

Posted 8:07 PM, December 28, 2018, by , Updated at 08:08PM, December 28, 2018

BOSTON (AP) — Lawyers for Kevin Spacey are asking a judge to allow the actor to skip his arraignment on sexual assault charges in a Massachusetts courthouse next month.

The Boston Globe reports that Spacey’s attorneys have filed a motion asking to excuse his presence at a Jan. 7 hearing in Nantucket District Court. The reason wasn’t disclosed.

Prosecutors asked the judge to deny the motion. The judge did not immediately rule.

Cape and Islands Assistant District Attorney Michael Giardino wrote that Spacey’s appearance is required under state rules for criminal case procedure.

The 59-year-old Oscar winner is charged with felony indecent assault and battery.

Prosecutors say he groped an 18-year-old man in a Nantucket restaurant in 2016.

Spacey’s attorneys have not spoken publicly about the case but in a court hearing questioned the evidence.

