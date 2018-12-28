Knee, Morehouse put talents on display at Cornerstone

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- After tying a school-record with 28 points in Wednesday's win, Zeeland East senior Meg Morehouse followed it up with a 19 point effort against Forest Hills Northern. However, Huskies senior Sadie Knee followed up her 20 point performance on Wednesday with 16 points to help lead Forest Hills Northern to a 47-38 win, improving them to 6-0.

"She hit some tough shots and her pull up game is crazy," Knee said about Morehouse, "she can hit the three and she's really fast. We had our best defenders on her and she gave us a run for her money that's for sure."

"I can remember Meg Morehouse selling t-shirts back at the Hope camp when her dad was running it," Northern head coach, Jim Sprague said, "I've never been surprised with what she can do, I told her during pregame introductions to take it easy on us, she didn't, she lit it up just like she does every time she steps on the floor. I loved watching her and Sadie go at it tonight, that was fun."