× Last chance to win over $300 million in 2018

LANSING, Mich. – If becoming a multi-millionaire was a 2018 goal for you, you have just a couple of chances left.

The Mega Millions jackpot which is drawn Friday night jumped by $22 million, according to the Michigan Lottery, to $370 million. If you match all five white balls and the Mega ball, you could walk away with $223 million if you choose the cash option.

This is the fifth-largest Mega Millions jackpot of 2018. The biggest was in October when one person won the $1.5 billion jackpot. The last Michigan winner was from Waterford, Michigan in October 2017.

Tickets are on sale until 10:45 p.m.

If you miss out on Mega Millions, the last multi-state drawing for multi-millions is Saturday night when the Powerball jackpot is currently at $40 million.