Lions acquire Loewen via waivers, put Robinson on IR

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions have been assigned defensive end Mitchell Loewen via waivers from the New Orleans Saints.

The Lions also announced Friday that they have put defensive tackle A’Shawn Robinson on injured reserve with a knee injury.

Detroit wraps up its season at Green Bay on Sunday. Cornerback DeShawn Shead and tight end Luke Willson will also miss that game for the Lions.

Shead has a knee injury, and Willson’s absence is related to a concussion.

Lions’ receiver Kenny Golladay is questionable with a chest injury, while running back LeGarrette Blount is questionable with a knee injury. Defensive tackle Damon Harrison is also questionable with an ankle injury.

The Packers have some injuries of their own. Receiver Davante Adams is questionable for Green Bay’s season finale against the Lions because of a knee injury.

Adams missed the first two days of practice this week, though he did say that he was optimistic that would be able to play. Adams needs to two catches and 134 yards receiving to set single-season franchise marks in each category.

Other key players listed as questionable for Green Bay include cornerback Jaire Alexander (groin), left tackle David Bakhtiari (hip) and left guard Lane Taylor (knee).

Receiver Randall Cobb (concussion) and linebacker Clay Matthews (back) are expected to play after coming off the injury report.

