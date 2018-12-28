Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

MedNow provides health care services via technology

Posted 11:15 AM, December 28, 2018, by , Updated at 11:12AM, December 28, 2018

Spectrum Health's telemedicine service, MedNow, provides health care services via computer, tablet or smart phone since it launched in 2015. Now MedNow is the largest telelmedicine service in Michigan, and continues to grow.

Since the app's launch, it has been downloaded 30,000 times and has served more than 68,000 patients. Data shows that 1.2 million miles have been saved because patients don't have to travel for medical care.

MedNow is available for download on all iOs and Android devices.

To make an appointment, call 844-322-7374. Or learn more about MedNow by visiting mednow.spectrumhealth.org.

