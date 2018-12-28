Meet Friday’s Friend, Fifi!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hearts melted as soon as Fifi, age 3, walked into our doors at FOX 17. She is a Terrier Mix that has been at the Humane Society of West Michigan since September. She is a friendly girl who has a lot of energy and loves people. Her history with other animals is however unknown.

Feel free to stop by HSWM to see Fifi or any of the other animals at 3077 Wilson Dr. NW, Grand Rapids, 49534. Their phone number is 616-453-8900. Visit them online hswestmi.org.

Winter Camp

When: Jan. 2-4, 9a.m. to 4p.m.

Cost: $100

Ages: 7-12

Aftercare: 4:15p.m.-5:15p.m. $10 per day

Register by email: kshippy@hswestmi.org

End of year giving

At this time of year, as many nonprofits such as HSWM are looking to our community for support. One story that will pull at your heartstrings is that of Titan. Unfortunately, Titan, came from an abusive home where chemicals were tested on his back. As they welcomed him, they thought Titan might come with fear or aggression from his past, yet he didn’t- he was kind. For four months Titan healed at HSWM. Titan now lives in a loving home where he is deeply spoiled and loved. Titan is one special example of the thousands of animals who are cared for until they are adopted into a loving forever home. HSWM is asking that the community consider a year-end gift to HSWM. Please do this online at www.hswestmi.org/give.