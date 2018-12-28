Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

‘Micro-grocery’ store coming to downtown Kalamazoo

Posted 1:27 PM, December 28, 2018, by

MoMA owners in downtown Kalamazoo. Photo provided by MoMA

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – Downtown Kalamazoo will soon be getting a “micro-grocery” store.

MoMA, or Market on Michigan Avenue, will open in March 2019 at 119 E. Michigan Avenue, including the former Biggby Coffee location in the Metropolitan Center.

The owners said in a press release that they will emphasize local and sustainably farmed produce and meats, as well as canned goods, dairy, eggs and other necessities. They say they want to “bridge the gap between farmers market, European market, and urban bodega.”

