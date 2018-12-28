New Year’s Eve celebrations at Soaring Eagle Resorts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

2019 is almost here! Head to Soaring Eagle Water Park and Hotel for Sweet Treats Weekend to celebrate the new year. Kids can make lollipop crafts and personal pinatas, get glitter tattoos, and take part in a Candyland scavenger hunt. As always, there will be story time with Nokomis and a movie.

Ring in the new year with the whole with Soaring Eagle Water Park and Hotel’s Candyland Adventure New Year’s Eve party. There will be a DJ dance party, photo booth, magician, prize giveaways, a balloon drop at midnight, and so much more.

Fuel up on good food before heading to the New Year's Party at Nbakade Family Restaurant. They'll be having a special New Year's Eve Buffet on December 31 from 5-10 p.m. Fill up on chef cared prime rib, jump fried shrimp, smoked salmon, and so much more. Kids can eat for $10, and adults eat for $25. Make a reservation to save your seat.

2019 is almost here, so kick off the new year at two of the hottest parties at Soaring Eagle Casino. First up is the Bright Lights Big City New Year’s Party. Inspired by the big party that happens in time square ever year, Soaring Eagle’s Entertainment Hall will be filled with bright lights, a DJ, street dancers, performers, a party pit, and more. There will also be New York inspired food and drink, as well as a champagne toast at midnight.

Or you can count down to 2019 at Ascend Sports Bar and Night Club! This party has heavy hor d’oeuvres throughout the evening, a champagne toast at midnight, party favors, DJs and so much more. This party goes until 4 p.m. and be sure to dress to impress because formal attire is required. Get tickets to both these parties at soaringeaglecasino.com.

If you’re not really the party-type, you can still celebrate new year’s eve at the casino with the New Year’s Eve Bingo Celebration. On December 31 at 3 p.m. get a bingo and you could win up to $5,000! There will be other door prizes including overnight stays at Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort, gift certificates to the spa, and concert tickets. Players can also win $500 by playing champagne glass of cash! There will also be free appetizers during the session.