Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

Police say drunk people are accidentally breaking into homes in Ferndale

Posted 12:29 PM, December 28, 2018, by

FERNDALE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Police say they’re seeing drunk people accidentally breaking into homes in Ferndale.

Ferndale PD says it is happening on a regular basis and is causing concerns.

Police say people head home after a busy night out thinking they’re going into their own home when they’re actually not. Police say they’re able to walk into the wrong home because homeowners are not locking their doors.

In one case, a man and his wife had just moved into a home in Ferndale when they told police a stranger knocked on their bathroom door. The man thought he was in his own home. Thankfully, no one was hurt.

Police say it not only happens regularly in Ferndale, but also in other cities that have a buzzing downtown with similar-looking homes nearby.

For walking into the wrong home, a person could be charged with a misdemeanor, but police say it varies.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment

  • Mac Woods

    I do not understand this. I have managed to get drunk a few times in the last 40 years. Never once thought my neighbor’s home was mine early in the morning.

    Reply