Prosecutors charge suspect in Norton Shores crossbow killing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUSKEGON, Mich. -- Muskegon County Prosecutors have announced Open Murder charges for a man suspected of killing another person with a crossbow.

Nyoky Bull is expected to be arraigned in a Muskegon District courtroom later Friday afternoon in the death of Marcus Olmstead Wednesday night.

Olmstead, 20, was hit by the crossbow bolt about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday while in the driveway of a home in the 3100 block of Leon Street in Norton Shores.

Bull, 20, from Grant, was arrested Thursday afternoon in Grand Rapids. The Norton Shores Police said Thursday that Olmstead's death was ruled a homicide by the medical examiner.

They say that Bull and Olmstead knew each other, but they have not elaborated on their relationship.

We'll have more from Muskegon on FOX 17 News Midday at 11:00 a.m.

Anyone with additional information should call police at 231-733-2691 or Silent Observer at 231-72-CRIME.