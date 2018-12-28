Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

Report: Actor Frank Adonis, known for ‘Goodfellas,’ has died

Posted 9:07 AM, December 28, 2018

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Frank Adonis, an actor best known for his roles in Martin Scorsese films including “Goodfellas,” ”Raging Bull” and “Casino,” has died. He was 83.

His wife, Denise, told TMZ and Fox News that he died Wednesday in Las Vegas after several years of illness, mostly from kidney problems. She said he’d been on dialysis and was on a ventilator for nine days but they waited until after Christmas to take him off it.

Adonis, who was born in Brooklyn, also appeared in numerous other movies including “Wall Street,” ”True Romance” and “Ace Ventura: Pet Detective.” He had some 40 credits to his name, and his most recent role was in 2017 in “Proximity to Power.”

He’s survived by his wife and their two children, and another daughter from an earlier marriage.

