Robinson Twp. residents find out water is contaminated with PFAS

ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- Dangerously high levels of PFAS detected at Robinson Elementary School, a part of Grand Haven School District, is only the beginning of the problem for people who live in Robinson Township.

PFAS are a chemical compound linked to health risks like thyroid problems and reproductive issues.

Jenn Fett lives near Robinson Elementary and says had that school have not been tested, her family would still be drinking the water from their well.

“I would never, ever have suspected PFAS in the water here, based on where we live, in the country, with no industry around us, that you think of, that’s connected with PFAS type chemicals,” Jenn Fett said.

Fett's total PFAS levels came in at 183 parts per trillion. Anything over 70 ppt is considered unsafe to drink. The cause for the contaminates being present in Robinson are still unknown.

That's why she says this is a problem anyone with a well should be worried about.

“If you have a well, you have no idea if your water is safe,” Fett said.