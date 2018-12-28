GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- Forest Hills Central junior James Scholler put up a game-high 25 points in the Rangers 60-46 win over Rockford on Friday night at Cornerstone University. The Rangers improve to 4-2 overall.
Scholler’s big night helps Forest Hills Central over Rockford
