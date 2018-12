× Sesame Street Live coming to GR this weekend

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If you are looking for some fun for the kids this weekend, Sesame Street Live! is coming to West Michigan.

The Make Your Magic tour is coming to Grand Rapids Saturday, December 29 and Sunday, December 30 with shows at 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. each day.

Tickets to the performances start at $15 and can be purchased here.

Elmo will be at the FOX 17 studios for a special preview.