Twin Lake woman dies in M-120 crash in Muskegon Co.

DALTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Michigan State Police confirm a 24-year-old woman lost her life in a traffic crash early Friday afternoon in Muskegon County’s Dalton Township.

Troopers responded around 1:30 p.m. to the scene at M-120/Holton Road and E. Michillinda Road, north of Muskegon and south of Twin Lake. The Michigan Department of Transportation say the crash scene didn’t clear until 4:20 p.m. – nearly three hours after the crash. M-DOT says M-120 was closed between Michillina Road and Fifth Street.

According to police, the Twin Lake woman was heading southbound on M-120 when she lost control of her vehicle and it slammed nearly head-on into a northbound SUV.

The woman’s name was immediately available, as police worked to notify her relatives.